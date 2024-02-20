270,000 Nigerians to join FG tech program by Feb 29

An additional 270,000 Nigerians will join the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program by February 29, 2023, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed on Monday.

He revealed this while announcing the end of the first phase of the program aimed at empowering 3 million Nigerians with technical skills.

Giving an update report on X, the minister said, “As we wrap up the first phase of the @3MTTNigeria programme, I am pleased to provide an update on our progress so far.

“First, we can confirm that fellows selected for the 2nd phase of the 3MTT programme will be announced on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, with a projected training start date in March.”

Tijani noted that the first cohort of 30,000 underwent training programs across 12 skill areas over the last few months. He highlighted the lessons the ministry has learnt from its first phase and affirmed its intention to improve with every new phase.

He commented on the next phase, “As we move into the next phase of an additional 270,000 fellows to be trained over the next 18 months, we are encouraged by the growing support from partners and stakeholders in our journey to deliver 3 million technical talents by 2027.”

The minister also revealed that over 1,400 organisations have indicated interest in taking fellows from the program’s first cohort. Phase 2 of the ministry’s program will be spread across 3 cohorts and is expected to end by September 2025.

Nigeria aims to become an exporter of tech talent to rival the likes of India with its 3MTT program. The program is designed to equip Nigerians with tech skills, including Software Development, UI/UX Design, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Quality Assurance, Product Management, Data Science, Animation, AI/Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Game Development, Cloud Computing, and Dev Ops.