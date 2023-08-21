MainOne to host peering community in Ghana, drive digital inclusivity

MainOne, an Equinix Company is set to host the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF), marking the event’s second appearance in the city of Accra, Ghana from August 22nd to 24th, 2023.

AfPIF, an annual event jointly organised by the Internet Society (ISOC) and the African IXP Association (AFIX), is dedicated to fostering interconnection between Internet service providers, content providers, and data centers throughout the African region. It serves as a unique platform for participants to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging trends, and cultivate avenues for collaboration.

Emmanuel Kwarteng, the country manager of MainOne Ghana, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Hosting the peering community in Ghana is a tremendous honour for us at MainOne, and we are excited to welcome participants across Africa and beyond to the vibrant city of Accra, the gateway to Africa as we call it.”

“This event resonates deeply with our mission to drive digital inclusivity in our region by facilitating the localization of Africa’s internet traffic, which in turn improves the speed of content accessibility, and lowers internet access costs and network latency. We look forward to facilitating meaningful discussions and partnerships that will further accelerate Africa’s digital transformation,” Kwarteng said.

According to the company, the forthcoming AfPIF event promises to be dynamic and captivating, featuring a lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Attendees can anticipate gaining profound insights into the most recent industry trends, networking with industry experts, and uncovering opportunities for peering and interconnection within the African landscape.

Kyle Spencer, the Executive Director of the African IXP Association, added his perspective, saying, “AfPIF holds a unique position as a catalyst for enhancing interconnection and peering across Africa. As we gather in Accra, we renew our commitment to strengthening the digital fabric of our continent.”

“By encouraging the local exchange of Internet traffic, AfPIF contributes significantly to the growth of the African digital ecosystem, driving economic progress and empowering communities. We look forward to inspiring discussions and collaborative efforts that will drive the realization of a more connected Africa,” Spencer said.

AfPIF’s mission is to increase the amount of Internet content and traffic exchanged locally in Africa. This is commonly achieved via Internet exchange points (IXPs) which enable multiple networks to directly interconnect through a common infrastructure.

This aggregation facilitates large-scale content distribution which improves the speed, cost-effectiveness, and reliability of the Internet. It also reduces the region’s reliance on international intermediaries.