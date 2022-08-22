MAFAB gets 5-month extension to roll out 5G network

Mafab Communications, one of the two telecommunication firms that won the 5G Spectrum licences in December 2021, has been issued a 5-month extension for its roll out by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In line with the conditions of the 5G licence, the licences were expected to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

However, Mafab has been issued a 5-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational license (USAL) and Numbering plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

“We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities Nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment” says Dr. Mushabu Bashir, Chairman Mafab Communications Limited.

“The goal remains to launch before the 5-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future,” Bashir added.

The 5G will offer Nigerians higher data speed, improved reliability and availability.

The benefits are far reaching as the service will enable Nigerians to achieve more with broadband and increase the nation’s broadband penetration, quality of service and capabilities.

Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.