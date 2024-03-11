Local solutions will empower Africa’s digital transformation — Heirs Holdings

Heirs Holdings, an African investment firm, has announced the launch of its new arm, Heirs Technologies Limited.

The firm said its new arm will empower Africa’s digital transformation by investing in businesses that are innovating locally tailored solutions. The new technology arm will provide value-added services that capitalise on top-tier expertise while guaranteeing local accessibility, it noted.

Its offerings will include IT consulting, which will encompass advisory services, business transformation, system integration, licensing, and partnerships. In a statement, Emmanuel Nnorom, Heirs Holdings’ group chief executive officer, said, “We are embarking on a journey fueled by innovation and driven by purpose. Our mission isn’t solely about creating products; it’s about shaping the future of technology, one groundbreaking solution at a time.”

“The introduction of Heirs Technologies marks a significant milestone in our journey towards accelerating progress for future generations across Africa. Technology has the power to catalyse development, and we are committed to harnessing this potential to unlock innovations that will improve lives and transform our continent,” Tony Elumelu, founder and group chairman of Heirs Holdings, added.

The firm highlighted that it would invest in cutting-edge technological solutions and develop platforms that foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders.