Heirs Holdings appoints 2 new board members

Heirs Holdings Limited has announced the appointments of Chiugo Ndubisi and Victor Osadolor to its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2022.

Ndubisi joined the board as an executive director while Osadolor was appointed as a non-executive director, according to a statement on Sunday.

The company described Ndubisi as an accomplished financial services professional, with 25 years of experience in the banking sector, adding that he would be responsible for driving growth across Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio.

It said prior to joining Heirs Holdings, he served as an executive director at the United Bank for Africa, overseeing treasury and international banking.

Ndubisi was also responsible for the group’s international subsidiaries: UBA America, UBA UK, UBA France, and UBA Dubai.

The company described Osadolor as a banking, and finance expert, with 30 years of experience in capital markets, credit, and financial risk.

It said it most recently chaired the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and served as a non-executive director on the boards of the African Finance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria and CenPower Holdings Limited in Accra, Ghana.

He was previously an executive director at UBA, before taking on the position of deputy group MD/CEO, overseeing the group’s subsidiaries in 19 African countries outside of Nigeria, the statement said.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings, said: “We are pleased to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Board.

“Both have a proven track record of delivering value and impact in the financial services space, and I am confident that they will bring much value as we execute the next phase of our growth.”