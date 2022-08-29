LinkedIn Local Lagos 3.0 features career talks to boost offline connections

LinkedIn Local Lagos hosted its members in a conference where attendees met their LinkedIn connections face to face to build and strengthen lifelong relationships.

Organized by Kayode Abass, Joel Pereyi & co, the event featured a mix of keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, aimed at providing actionable insights, discussion around industry trends and sharing best practices for using the social application for the business and professional community.

“The aim of the event is for Linkedin users who have made connections on LinkedIn to come offline and meet each other and create new relationships. As human beings we are social so online connection is never enough. And from here I’m sure a lot of beautiful relationships will be created.

“Right now we are trying to build a community by having smaller events such as career fairs, networking events of about 20- 50 people, and being able to message and communicate with them,” Abass said.

The event which featured various discussions around professionals’ journeys in their career advancement, how companies should deal with the ‘japa’ syndrome by exciting their employees, also addressed the role of technology in the workspace and the opportunities embedded.

“This type of forum is much needed. I think that more of these should be put in place to help young ones leverage on the experiences and knowledge of the older ones in order to prevent mistakes that are avoidable. Also, we should work like LinkedIn has shown us here today, so we can achieve results,” Yemi Faseun, CTO, YF Talent Partners, said.

The organisers say the program seeks for a community of young growing professionals and how it can mentor them as the more experienced ones are leaving the country. “Hopefully, we are looking to hold this bi-monthly or quarterly.”

Read also: LinkedIn releases 25 best places to work in Nigeria

In a bid to curb the unemployment rate, tech startups founders present say while they are meeting the needs of clients and solving problems with their innovation, they are also providing job opportunities for many young people and an opportunity to grow professionally.

Oluwagbenga Osowe, VP, Operations, Shuttlers explained that the company was born out of the need to address the issue of inefficient and safe transportation means in Lagos, particularly for professionals. Shuttlers provide affordable and safe mobility options for individuals, corporates and diverse associations to meet mobility needs via its mobile application.

Osowe stated that in its contribution to the event, it helped convey participants from strategic bus-stops to the venue, and Shuttlers seek to provide convenience, as well as safety in the transportation sector with the use of technology.

Speaking on the exodus of talents, Lara Yeku, HR Leader, Coach, and Author said organisations can remold their business models, as well as take up initiatives to manage the occurrence.

“To curb this, we have had to remold our business model in terms of culture. Take a step back to take on more initiatives to predetermine if employees would leave. We took a survey last year and it helped us with strategies on the part of leadership, transformation initiatives.

“We also help these talents realize their purposes more which has helped to change the trajectory. While people would still leave, how are we helping them to develop a clear career path, and that’s what we are doing differently.”

While some experts are devising means to retain talents in their companies, Gbenga Totoyi, Group Head, Human Resources, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, thinks otherwise. “I won’t say you should not leave because the reality is many people would still leave, however, how can we as an organisation support your exit, perhaps, work with you while you are out of the country,” Totoyi said.