AMS-IX, MDXI to launch neutral internet exchange services in Nigeria

AMS-IX, Internet Exchange operator and MainData Nigeria Limited (MDXI), an Equinix company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate and grow Internet Exchange services in Nigeria and other African countries.

According to the partners, AMS-IX will be setting up an internet exchange at MDXi, the carrier-neutral Data Center of MainOne in Lagos Nigeria while MDXi will act as AMS-IX strategic partner and reseller for AMS-IX in West Africa.

MDXI said the partnership will deliver improved interconnection capabilities for existing and new customers on the exchange and facilitate the distribution of content into the West African region and content delivery networks, application providers, and hosting companies will now be able to exchange internet traffic locally through the rich interconnected ecosystem of networks, large enterprises, and cloud service providers, and network operators available at MDXi.

Oluwasayo Oshadami, general manager, Technical Solutions, MainOne said, “We’re excited to work with AMS-IX. AMS-IX has over 25 years of experience building, operating and growing Internet Exchanges all over the world. This partnership is an important step in realizing our long-term strategy to become a leading carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company by bringing a full range of transformative technologies to Africa.”

Onno Boss, international partnership director at AMS-IX while commenting on the partnership said “Lagos is the ideal location to serve as a content hub for West and Central Africa as it is strategically located in a fast-developing region with landing sites for international subsea cables connecting Africa to EMEA and beyond. We’re thrilled to work with such a strong partner as MainOne to expand this vibrant connectivity community.”

Also, both service providers noted that they are committed to developing Lagos into a regional content hub for users all over West and Central Africa. The partners intend to seek alliances to connect with local telecom operators and IX’s to help develop and support local ecosystems.

The internet exchange operator explained that it also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.