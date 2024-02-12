IXPN boosts Internet connectivity in Lagos

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has activated its point of presence (PoP) at Open Access Data Centres (OADC) in Lagos.

This will make it easier for service providers operating within the Lekki site to interconnect, while new and existing customers will have additional options for connection which will boost their Internet speeds, the firm said.

Ayotunde Coker, Chief Executive Officer, OADC, said this activation will aid its pursuit to offer customers secured connectivity and cutting-edge services.

“In an environment where businesses are switching to cloud-based and internet-centric technology, we believe that the activation of IXPN’s PoP at OADC Lagos will provide cloud, content providers and enterprises with increased availability of their data and expanded connectivity, which will ultimately open up new possibilities for creativity,” he said.

With its activation at the OADC facility, IXPN is now available at seven data centres, making it the only Internet Service Provider accessible from all the major data centres operating in Lagos.

Rudman Muhammed, CEO of IXPN explained in a statement that the idea behind the activation of its PoP at OADC is to allow IXPN’s members to be in all the data centres in Lagos.

With this activation, IXPN services are now available and accessible to all network providers, providing them with affordable services and the opportunity to connect at multiple points. “We want to be available and accessible to all service providers, and that’s why we’re expanding our tentacles to every major data centre in Lagos and as well as in other states” he added.

Recently, the firm announced that it grew Internet traffic on its infrastructure from 300Gbps in 2022 to 500 Gbps in 2024 and hopes to increase its traffic to 1 terabyte by the end of 2024.