Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria welcomes CBN, six other members

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) recently welcomed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Huawei Clouds, Orange Telecoms, Proline Technologies, Ciudad Infrastructure Limited, Choice2mobile Technologies Limited, and Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited, into its fold. IXPN has been championing the efforts to get more businesses operating within Nigeria to host their data in-country rather than…