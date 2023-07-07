Inspire Africa Conference to create continent’s biggest tech product community

Innovate Africa Foundation, in collaboration with the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) and WorkNigeria, is set to host Africa’s largest tech product conference from September 18 to 21, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre.

Tagged the Inspire Africa Conference, this four-day event aims to empower the African product community by offering practical training and expert guidance to individuals seeking to enter the product industry as well as those looking to enhance their skills and knowledge in the field.

“We aim to establish and grow the African product community into a bigger and stronger force than ever. We have carefully curated every session to enable participants to derive maximum benefit from the conference. The speakers are decidedly the best in the industry and we are confident that you won’t find them all in one place, at one time, anywhere else in the world,” said Rebecca King, Innovate Africa Foundation’s representative.

According to the organisers, having also hosted a product talk tour across Africa in cities like Accra, Kigali, Nairobi, and Cape Town, the event will feature industry experts such as Christian Idiodi, Marty Cagan, Lea Hickman, Chris Jones, Martina Lauchengco, and Jon Moore — the 6 Silicon Valley Product Group (SVGP) partners.

The partners, through the instrumentality of their books — ‘Inspired’, ‘Empowered’ and ‘Loved’ — revealed the techniques the best global companies use to create products customers love.

They will offer their world-renowned inspired and empowered workshops during Inspire Africa Conference for the first time in Africa. All six partners will be live at the program, coaching, training, and advising attendees to help further build products in Africa, for Africa

In addition to the intensive workshops, the conference will offer networking

opportunities for participants to connect with other product experts, enthusiasts, venture capitalists, and experienced advisors. This will no doubt facilitate valuable connections and open doors to potential collaborations and funding opportunities.

WorkNigeria, a major sponsor of the Inspire Africa Conference, will enhance participants’ career prospects by offering career preparation services. These include resume reviews, job interview training, and free headshots to help attendees create professional resumes, improve their interview skills, and project a polished appearance. WorkNigeria’s support extends beyond the conference, reflecting their dedication to long-term impact and growth in Africa’s product industry.

“By 2030, Africa is projected to have the largest working population in the world. That’s a lot of people ready and willing to work together towards a common goal,” said Christian Idiodi, the Founder of WorkNigeria.

“The key for us is providing them with the skills and capital they need to be successful and that is what the Inspire Africa Conference seeks to do. We want to ensure that Africa is primed and ready to capitalize on the incredible tenacity and skillsets of our working population to change the world,” Idiodi said.