Ingryd to train 1,000 scholars to address Africa’s tech talent shortage

Ingryd Academy is set to train 1,000 participants in the Ingryd Scholarship Program.

This initiative aims to tackle the tech talent shortage in Africa, with a bold goal of training 4,000 tech professionals annually.

Participants will receive training in strategic and in-demand niche technical skills like Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

According to the academy, training for the inaugural cohort starts virtually and at Ingryd Academy’s Lagos hubs on October 16, 2023.

The induction ceremony marked the beginning of a transformative journey for the selected candidates. Over the next three months, these individuals will undergo rigorous training and mentorship, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Read also: How Immanuel nurtures African tech talent to drive digital transformation

This comes barely a month after the strategic partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) was announced.

The Ingryd Scholarship Program aligns with the academy’s mission to empower individuals with vital technical skills. Khadijat Abdulkadir, Managing Director of Ingryd said.

“Contrary to popular belief, there are jobs available, but the problem is that there are not enough people qualified for those jobs. Ingryd is training people to perform in those jobs,” she said.

In partnership with LSETF, the program offers full scholarships to passionate tech enthusiasts in Lagos, Nigeria.

In addition, selection is based on their tech passion and test scores. Scholars receive hands-on learning, career coaching, and job placement support.