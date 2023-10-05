How Immanuel nurtures African tech talent to drive digital transformation

Ashley Immanuel, the co-founder and CEO of Semicolon, embarked on a mission to combat youth unemployment and ignite Africa’s digital transformation through innovative programs.

Her vision revolves around nurturing tech-focused talent and businesses, bridging the gap between Africa’s potential and its current shortage of local tech expertise.

Semicolon’s mission revolves around tackling the issue of youth unemployment in Africa while simultaneously fueling the continent’s digital transformation.

Immanuel emphasized that the organization’s vision stems from a clear pattern they observed: African businesses recognizing opportunities for tech-driven solutions but struggling to tap into them due to a shortage of local tech talent.

Immanuel highlighted the global demand for high-quality tech talent and the high unemployment rates in Africa, underscoring the immense potential of harnessing the continent’s youth population to become a driving force behind Africa’s digital transformation.

Semicolon’s innovative programs address several critical challenges. One key challenge is the difficulty many individuals face in finding fulfilling and well-paying work, even if they hold degrees in fields like computer science. Immanuel noted that practical experience and relevant skills are often lacking in these graduates. Semicolon steps in to provide Africans with access to high-quality training, offering them a viable career path and opening doors to economic opportunities.

Furthermore, Immanuel stressed that African companies looking to embark on digital transformation journeys often struggle to find affordable and relevant tech talent. Semicolon aims to bridge this gap by supplying these companies with top-tier tech talent, upskilling their workforces, and offering services and teams to support their growth through technology.

Immanuel also highlighted Semicolon’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. The organization aims to ensure that its tech-talent deployment and training programs are accessible to a diverse range of individuals, including those with limited resources. Semicolon innovated payment models, such as a study-now/pay-later system and partnerships to offer student loans, making their training accessible to those who cannot afford upfront costs. They have successfully trained over 600 individuals, with more than 90% coming from low-income backgrounds.

Additionally, Semicolon places a strong emphasis on gender equality, recognizing the significant underrepresentation of women in tech roles. The organization has launched the Semicolon Women in Tech program and continues to explore approaches and partnerships to address this gender disparity.

As for the future, Semicolon has ambitious goals. They plan to scale their impact and are building an online platform called Enum, designed to support the future of learning and work. Enum aims to provide learner-centric and highly effective online and hybrid learning experiences to build skills on a larger scale. Simultaneously, it aims to connect the right talent with the right roles, supporting businesses in workforce development and helping individuals manage their career growth in the context of lifelong learning.

Read also: Tech key to MSMEs market access

Immanuel’s favourite aspect of her job is the opportunity to experiment and collaborate, and she looks forward to exploring innovative approaches to venture-building, online and hybrid learning, supporting local companies in digital transformation, and promoting gender equality in tech.

Finally, Immanuel shared a success story that illustrates Semicolon’s impact on individuals and society. She mentioned Gbemi, a university graduate who initially worked as a tailor despite holding a degree in computer science. Through Semicolon’s training, Gbemi transformed into a proficient software engineer, earning recognition for her skills and even securing a role in the Netherlands.