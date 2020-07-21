Indigenous firm launches virtual meeting platform, business collaboration tool

1st Century Technologies Limited, a leading ICT powerhouse in Africa has launched Konet; a wholly indigenous business collaboration tool that will help small, medium and large scale enterprises adapt to the new world of work instigated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Konet is Nigeria’s first owned collaboration tool, it is a technology suite that empowers individuals, SMES, startups and businesses to become more productive online. Its features include but not limited to voice, video, live chat, file sharing with brand customisation.

The newly launched platform with Zoom-like features will add to and benefit from the global web virtual conferencing market valued at USD12.58 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to reach USD 19.02 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6 percent.

Speaking during a virtual press conference to launch the service on July 15, 2020, the Wale Ajisebutu, founder and CEO of 21st Century Technologies Limited, said the platform was carefully designed to cater for the needs of SME and businesses as they face the new normal occasioned by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing what the company intends to achieve with the service, Ajisebutu said: “Our plan is to build an ecosystem to enable collaboration, most secure collaboration environment in businesses, add efficiencies to workflows and allow organisations make decisions quickly with customers, vendors and partners.”

He assured that the very secure platform with enterprise grade security features and compliance standards to prevent data loss will revolutionise the ICT industry and Nigeria.

“Our ISO certifications make us top of the line globally however we’ve ensured that our services remain easily deployed and used by businesses.

Ibukun Femi-ajala, Konet team lead, further stated that the service is targeted at corporates, transportation, retail, hospitality, educational institutions, government and individuals.

“With Konet’s seamless connectivity, brainstorming sessions with your teammates will be more productive. Konet is more than just a collaboration tool and will become a technology marketplace. We have decided to launch first and then introduce other key features and products in batches. Unquestionably, you will see some features of Konet in other existing products which have been successful.”

While Konet’s biggest challenge could be the conversion ratio from other collaboration platforms, FemiAjala believes the effectiveness and features of the platform will distinguish it among peers.