How to apply for NCC’s N10m Talent Hunt Hackathon

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun the application process for the third edition of its Talent Hunt Research through the Hackathon competition.

According to the commission, the application process opened on September 1, 2023, and was originally scheduled to close on September 22, 2023. However, has been extended to Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs at NCC, said, “The extension approval aims to provide additional time for prospective and viable startups to prepare their solutions according to the submission requirements. It also aims to facilitate increased participation from budding technology entrepreneurs in the competition.”

The commission has extended its invitation to indigenous Tech Hubs and Innovation-Driven Enterprises (IDEs) across Nigeria to participate in the 3rd edition of the NCC Talent Hunt Research Hackathon.

This year’s competition focuses on three crucial thematic areas: Blockchain-enabled Data Protection Solutions for Enhancing Regulatory Compliance, Assistive Technology Solutions for the Elderly and People with Disabilities, and Technology Solutions for Renewable Energy in Rural Areas.

This competition serves as a platform for translating ideas into practical hardware and software solutions that address both industry and societal challenges. The three best solutions, one from each thematic area, will receive grants of N10 million each to further develop and refine their solutions.

How to participate in the competition

According to the commission, the enterprise applying must provide a certificate of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),

And must not have previously received support from the Commission, the project should have clear relevance to one of the three thematic areas above, it must provide a clear problem statement, proposed solution, and roadmap to deployment.

A proof of concept will include the technical feasibility of the idea with a diagram, algorithm, existing models, or case studies.

The solution must be novel with the applicant making a declarative statement on ownership of the intellectual property, the solution including prototype development shall be concluded within 6 months of receipt of the Grant and must propose a detailed commercialization plan of the prototype.

The Entry Submission format stipulates that the proposal should encompass various key elements, including ideation, Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and its corresponding solution, the status of current sweat equity investment, confirmation of Product-Market Fit, verifiable Go-to-Market readiness, assurances regarding Growth Feasibility, a detailed Maturity Model, adherence to timelines, and, when applicable, a plan for Disaster Recovery.

A major requirement is that the entries must be made by a Tech Hub/Innovation-Driven Enterprise that must show evidence of the relationship with the Start-up/solution being entered.

Inclusively, a 4-page Executive summary of the project concept, a 3-5 minute video of the pilot project, names, ages, contact details, passport photos and profiles of all team members, and the website (if available) as well as an E-mail address of the applicant.

In addition, all applications should be made online and must follow the stipulated entry format and there is no financial cost to participating in the competition while full control and ownership of the intellectual property of the developed solutions remain with the Commission.