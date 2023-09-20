NCC’s new fixed-line numbering format sets global standards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a major update to the country’s fixed-line numbering format. This change, effective from January 1, 2024, will see the transition from the existing eight-digit format to a new 10-digit format by adding the “02” prefix before the current fixed-line numbers.

The NCC’s decision to implement this new numbering format aligns with international telecommunications practices and guidelines set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations body overseeing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) globally.

The NCC, as the regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, outlined this development in accordance with its responsibilities under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003.

The primary objective behind this change is to streamline and modernise the numbering system, ensuring efficient allocation of resources while accommodating the growing demand for fixed-line services.

The transition period, during which both old and new numbering formats will coexist, is set to last until December 31, 2023. This approach aims to provide ample time for businesses and individuals to adapt to the forthcoming changes.

Starting from the beginning of 2024, the new numbering format, beginning with “02,” will become the sole and recognised format for all fixed-line services in Nigeria.

What’s the process?

According to the commission, as an example of the transition, consider the existing number 09461700. To dial this number after the change takes effect, you will need to dial 02094617000.

Similarly, for cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, where the current number format is 014630643, 094630643, 084460643, and 064460643, respectively, the new numbering format will be 02014630643, 02094630643, 02084460643, and 02064460643.

Furthermore, this change exclusively pertains to fixed telephone numbers, there will be no alterations to the existing mobile numbering format, ensuring a seamless transition for mobile phone users across the country.