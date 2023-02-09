Hillary Nwaukor, emerge as Chairman of CIAN

Hillary Nwaukor, Chief Auctioneer at i-Naira.com has been newly inaugurated as chairman of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN), Lagos Chapter, alongside other executives.

The inauguration was attended by Lola Akande, the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, who was represented by Abiodun Okesanya.

In her speech, Akande acknowledged the outgoing executives for their efforts and charged the new executives to take the Institute to new heights. She emphasised the important role that the auction industry plays in the economic growth and development of Lagos State and stressed the need for the industry to be well-regulated.

The Commissioner also advised the Institute to enforce standards among its members and revealed that the Lagos State Government is ready to collaborate with the new executives to move the industry forward.

“Now, it is time to embrace international best practices and pursue the attainment of the best standards for the Institute and its members to take their place and earn patronage from other sectors of the national economy,” Akande said.

“You must look inward and strengthen the professional capacity of your members in the consciousness of the fact that there is a future for auctioneers and auction business in commissioning and retraining, refresher seminars, as well as conferences both locally and internationally, which must be embraced by all,” she added.

The new Chairman, Nwaukor, thanked the Lagos State Government for its collaboration and noted that the Institute will continue to work closely with regulatory bodies and the government to ensure compliance with laws.

The former Chairman of the Institute, Ade Onanuga, congratulated the new executives and urged them to be accountable and avoid treating the Institute as a personal business.

The members of the newly inaugurated executives are Hillary Nwaukor as Chairman, Adewunmi Odusola as Vice Chairman, Abayomi Apata as Secretary, Yusuf Kazeem as Assistant Secretary, Ibukun Oshikoya as Financial Secretary, Saka Jelili as Publicity Secretary, and Olufowobi Olawumi as Treasurer. The Registrar of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers, Nigeria, Adeleke Hassan, advised the new executives to have the interest of the profession at heart and not to take the confidence reposed in them for granted.

Furthermore, CIAN executives in the Lagos chapter marked an important step forward for the auctioneering industry in the state. With the support of the Lagos State Government, the new executives are poised to take the Institute to new heights and to help the industry thrive.