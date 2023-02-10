Nigeria’s e-payment channels in five charts

More Nigerians are going cashless as the volume of financial transactions through various e-payment channels has more than doubled in the last 12 months (January-December 2022), according to data from Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Here are five charts that show the volume of transactions carried out by Nigeria’s on a month-month basis

Nigeria Instant payment

The instant payment (NIP) platform has become one of the most preferred methods of payment. Its growth has been driven by the steady rise in mobile telephony and growing internet penetration across the country.

The volume of transactions processed in the twelve months of the year rose to 42 percent from 5.1 billion in 2022 to 3.4 billion in 2021.

According to the most recent data from the NIBSS, the total value of electronic transactions recorded under the NIP platform increased by 42 percent from N387 trillion in 2022 compared to N272 trillion recorded in 2021.

Nigeria spent a total of N42 trillion in December 2022, this figure represents the highest value of monthly transactions recorded on the platform and largely reflects the sustained growth of electronic payments in Nigeria.

Mobile transaction

The volume of mobile transactions rose from 714 million users from January to December 2022, a 151 percent increase compared to 284 million users in 2021.

The industry data reported N19.4 trillion as the value of transactions made through mobile in the twelve months of 2022, a 141 percent increase compared to N8 trillion in the same period of 2021,

Point of sale

Point of sale (PoS) data in the twelve months of 2022 amounted to 1.14 billion compared to 982 million realised in the volume of transactions made in 2021,amounting to a 17 percent increase in user base.

Similarly, its value grew to a 30 percent increase from N8.3 trillion realised in 2022 to N6.4 trillion in the first same period of 2021.

Read also: Nigeria’s e-payment transactions hit 5-yr high

E-bills transaction

The E-bills pay channels, widely used for bills payment declined by 25 percent down 885.947 to 1.1 million realised in the period under review.

The value of transactions in E-bills in the 12 months of 2022 made a 22.9 percent increase from N2.8 trillion to N2.2 trillion in the same period of 2021.

Cheque

Payments made through cheques are gradually becoming less popular. Payments through the channel were flat year-to-year basis amounting to an 8.55 percent decline from 4 million users realised in 2022 to 4.4 million users in the twelve months of 2021.

The value of transactions in cheques in the twelve months period fell by 0.27 percent from N5.2 billion to N5.3 billion in the same period of 2021.

Analyst view

Damilola Adewale, a Lagos-based economic analyst, said people would be limiting the amount of cash they carry along now, which may boost electronic transactions.

“People will most likely limit the amount of cash at hand by adopting e-channels for their transactions because the expiry date for the existing notes is January 2023,” he said.