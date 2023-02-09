Google reveals 9 ways artificial intelligence enhances its products

Google has revealed ways artificial intelligence (AI) powers its range of products across the knowledge and information ecosystem.

“The past few years have seen huge breakthroughs in the use and application of AI and this holds major promise for people around the world,” the tech firm said recently at an event in Paris.

“AI already powers Google’s core products that help billions of people every day,” a statement from Google read. “We use AI, today, to make our products even more helpful, including some of our recent features.”

Search:

When the company was founded in 1998, most searches for information were through computers or in libraries. Twenty-five years later, AI widened the scope, making it possible to search in new languages, with inputs (like searching with your camera or even humming a tune) on Google.

Similarly, through AI enhancement, one can multi-search, using images and text at the same time with the Google app. The ability to multi-search is powered by the updates features in computer vision and language understanding techniques.

Maps

Google Maps uses AI to analyze data and provide up-to-date information about traffic conditions and delays, useful in avoiding traffic jams.

“With AI, we use 2D images of a venue to generate a highly accurate, 3D representation that models the true complexity of what a place is like – so you can see if a restaurant has great lighting for a date night or an awesome outdoor seating area,” according to Google.

Translate

Google announced it uses AI and machine learning in removing language barriers, allowing people to connect across the world.

“We’re continuing to push state of the art ML-driven translation, now with 133 languages supported,” the tech firm said. ‘We’ve expanded with the number of languages available on-device in the Translate app to 33 new, available to use whether you have a network connection or are traveling without one, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu, among others, to make helpful translations more accessible and less network-dependent.”

Pixel

According to Google, AI helps your Pixel phone instantly translate between 21 languages in chat, as well as facilitate a verbal conversation between six different languages in Interpreter Mode. It’s also what enables Magic Eraser to remove distractions from photos.

Photos:

People take a lot of photos but an abundance of pics makes it easy for memories to get buried. “In 2015, we developed AI in Google Photos to help you search for photos by what’s in them,” the statement read. “And more recently, we’ve used AI in Photos to help you revisit forgotten “Memories.”

YouTube

YouTube uses AI to automatically generate captions for videos, making them more accessible to a wider audience, including those who are hearing impaired.

Assistant

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI technology developed for Assistant allows it to understand and respond in a way that mimics human communication — which allows it to parse the text of your question that tries to identify the meaning of your question.

According to Google, this AI is what enables your phone, Home, TV, or car to understand what you mean by “Hey Google, where’s the closest dog park” — and quickly get you directions.

Gmail

AI is what powers features like autocomplete and spell check and makes the messaging product less spammy than other email services.

‘Our spam-filtering capabilities are powered by AI, and they block nearly 10 million spam emails every minute — and prevent more than 99.9% of spam, phishing attempts and malware from reaching you,” Google said.

Google Arts & Culture “Woolaroo”

This product helps 17 global language communities to preserve, expand and share their language with the world.

By applying machine learning, Woolaroo can recognize objects in front of your camera and propose translations for them – promoting language learning and preservation for heritage including Mãori, Louisiana Creole and Yiddish.