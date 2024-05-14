Ten things to know about new ChatGPT-4o

Open AI announced on Monday that it is releasing a much faster version of its AI model, ChatGPT-4o, to the public.

The o in GPT-4o stands for omni, referring to the model’s ability to handle text, speech, and video. Over the next few weeks, it will be rolled out across the company’s developer and consumer-facing products.

In a live-streamed event, Mira Murati, technology chief revealed that the GPT-4o provides ‘GPT-4-level’ intelligence but improves GPT-4’s capabilities across multiple modalities and media. This new model allows ChatGPT to handle 50 languages with improved speed and quality.

Here is a breakdown of some of ChatGPT-4o’s capabilities:

It has been touted as the first multi-modal AI model capable of reasoning about text, audio, and vision in real time. GPT-4o will allow for real-time translations, making global communication easier without learning new languages. It can serve as a tutor, observing actions and offering real-time guidance through conversations. The text-to-image capabilities of the model are a significant improvement on what is currently obtainable. It can sing and harmonise with another GPT-4o. It can be used to provide customer service support, which is likely to shake up the industry. It is great at maths and is currently better at solving math problems than humans. It can also count very fast. It can help job seekers prepare for interviews. With its desktop app, ChatGPT-4o can participate in meetings and summarise them. It can interact with pets.

In a blog post, Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, revealed that this new GPT-4o feels like AI from the movies because of how real it is.

“Getting to human-level response times and expressiveness turns out to be a big change. The original ChatGPT showed a hint of what was possible with language interfaces; this new thing feels viscerally different. It is fast, smart, fun, natural, and helpful,” he said.