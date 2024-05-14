NITDA advocates for social media content moderation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is advocating for content moderation strategies that will address online issues such as hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying, among users nationwide.

Kashifu Inuwa, director general of NITDA, said this while hosting an entourage from TikTok, who visited him in Abuja.

According to Inuwa, stakeholders need to collaborate to advance the Nigerian digital space. He reiterated the need for content moderation in the digital space in line with global practices to ensure the safety of users. The DG noted that the agency will leverage its Code of Practice and partnership with stakeholders to achieve digital content moderation.

In 2022, NITDA established the Code of Practice to guide the operations of Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, TikTok, and other social media platforms in the country.

The DG said, “With the Code Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries in place, this will help in ensuring digital safety in accordance with global best practice and content moderation to enhance security.

“No organisation can operate in silos. We need each other for the actualisation of our goals and objectives towards services delivery and for the advancement of the nation.”

Inuwa highlighted that leveraging an interactive computer service platform would advance the country through its Digital Literacy 4 All (DL4ALL) program. According to him, it will ensure capacity building, knowledge sharing, training, curbing of misinformation, and digital safety to create a safer cyberspace and empower the online environment for Nigerian users.

He noted, “The platform also allows for creative expression through filters, stickers, and editing tools, entertainment, and comedy which are dominant themes. Other features are informational videos on various topics that are gaining traction, which has become a launchpad for influencers and trends that can go viral.”