OpenAI debuts faster AI model

OpenAI has launched its new Artificial Intelligence model and desktop version of ChatGPT.

This new update announced on Monday, will bring GPt-4o to everyone, including free users, Mira Murati, technology chief, said in a livestreamed event. She noted that the new model, GPT-4o, is much faster with improved capabilities in text, video, and audio. OpenAI also revealed that eventually plans to allow users to video chat with ChatGPT.

The o in GPT-4o stands for omni, referring to the model’s ability to handle text, speech, and video. Over the next few weeks, it will be rolled out across the company’s developer and consumer-facing products.

Murati said GPT-4o provides ‘GPT-4-level’ intelligence but improves GPT-4’s capabilities across multiple modalities and media. This new model allows ChatGPT to handle 50 languages with improved speed and quality.

“GPT-4o reasons across voice, text, and vision. And this is incredibly important because we’re looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and machines,” Murati said.

The GPT-4o will improve the experience in OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. While the platform has long offered a voice mode that transcribes the chatbot’s responses using a text-to-speech model, the new GPT-4o will allow users to interact with ChatGPT more like an assistant.

It also upgrades ChatGPT’s vision capabilities. When given a photo or a desktop screen, ChatGPT will answer questions such as “What’s going on in this software code?” and “What brand of shirt is this person wearing?”

Murati said the model will also evolve further in the future.

“We know that these models are getting more and more complex, but we want the experience of interaction to actually become more natural and easy, and for you not to focus on the UI at all but just focus on the collaboration with ChatGPT” Murati stated.