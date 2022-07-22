Here are five alternatives to virtual dollar cards

Over time many individuals, businesses, and organisations have relied on Barter by Flutterwave for their virtual dollar card services in Nigeria, with shut down of the virtual card they have are left with no choice but to seek for alternatives.

Several Nigerian users who depend on these platforms to pay for services on global sites like Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and Facebook, are facing a challenging time, especially with the $20 daily limit on international transactions by Nigerian banks.

Here are five alternative fintech companies that still operate virtual card service in Nigeria.

ALAT Virtual Dollar Card

ALAT by Wema Bank, was launched in May, 2017, it is known as Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, where customers can do their banking transactions without ever entering any physical branch. ALAT was designed to cater for the needs of today’s digital customers who are in dire need of a bank.

Known for its complete banking package, ALAT provides the best offering for a virtual dollar card in Nigeria, the platform is diversified for carrying out instant short loans, a virtual dollar converter card, bills and payment scheduling services, and a lifestyle shop where customers can buy entertainment such as movies and event tickets through its app.

Once your account is set up and funded, it allows you to fund your card straight from your naira balance for up to $20,000 and change the dollars back into naira, However, you can’t use it on money transfer websites, and it is not compatible with 3D Secure.

Changera virtual dollar card

Changera is owned by Bitmama, a highly-secured and fast-growing crypto platform. The platform can send and receive money internationally, buy airtime or data,and pay utility bills from anywhere in the world.

This platform is being funded through crypto wallet or bank transfers, depending on the customers choice, also changera virtual dollar card service providers permits you to create multiple virtual cards for different transactions; while it supports limitless transactions.

Customers will be able to spend between $20 to $50 in a month for international transactions depending on their bank spending limit on naira debit cards, and can spend over $10,000 with its virtual card for international transactions without any exchange limit.

Cashbuddy virtual dollar card

Founded by Mike Rosanje, CashBuddy virtual dollar cards in Nigeria works on global platforms like Skrill, Amazon, Apple Music, Stripe, Binance, Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, Netteller, etc. With the CashBuddy virtual card, you can receive payment for services rendered or pay for online services you purchase from any African country.

However, you must have at least $3 in your CashBuddy account to create a CashBuddy virtual dollar card, thereafter, you can use the card without any visible or hidden charges, the platform can only load a maximum amount of $10,000 on your virtual card per month.

Fundall virtual dollar card

Fundall is a Nigerian digital bank providing a wide array of financial services to private and business customers. Issued by mastercard the fundall Virtual US Dollar Card is a prepaid dollar-denominated card that allows you to make payments and shop online anywhere in the world without restrictions and without the need to input your ATM card numbers.

The platform offers the first virtual dollar card free, with a minimum of $5 and no single transaction limit.

Chipper cash visa virtual card

Chipper Cash recently launched its virtual USD visa card, and works the same way as your local bank card works online. This card allows you to pay for your online shopping and subscriptions on international platforms, it can be used to book flights, subscribe to Netflix, Amazon, Shopify, Apple Music, Alibaba, Fashion Nova, Shein from your chipper cash wallet.

However, the dollar card comes with a limited offer that makes you earn 5 percent cashback on all qualifying purchases. Also, you don’t get to pay for charges when you use the card for international transactions and it is supported on all websites that support Visa.

In addition, you can’t withdraw more than $1k daily; nor deposit more than $1000 into your virtual card daily.