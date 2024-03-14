Heirs Technologies appoints Obong Idiong as CEO

Obong Idiong has been appointed as the chief executive officer at Heirs Technologies.

Prior to joining Heirs Technologies, Idiong served as the MD/CEO at Africa Prudential Plc, where he spearheaded the digital transformation of its registrar services and repositioned the company as an agile and technology-driven organisation.

He has held a series of senior management roles, including at the United Bank for Africa Plc and Heirs Holdings Limited.

“We are proud to bring Heirs Holdings’ core values and business approach to the tech sector, leading with excellence, execution, and enterprise,” Idiong said commenting on his new appointment.

“We are committed to bridging an enormous gap in the technology ecosystem by delivering local relevance to a global market and offering cutting-edge solutions to enable our customers to become more competitive,” he added.

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, delivers efficiency and scalability to enterprise customers, offering specialised and localised services that include IT Consulting, Managed Services and Business Process Outsourcing.

The company is committed to developing local talent through tailored skills development programmes.

In addition, Fumbi Chima has been appointed as the Chair of Heirs Technologies.

She has served as CIO in global companies including Adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc. Asia business operations, and American Express Global Corporate Technologies.

She said, “I am pleased to be a part of this movement to unlock Africa’s potential. Having worked in technology leadership roles across global organisations, I am confident that Heirs Technologies will create the impact that will improve lives and transform the continent.”