Hakeem Fahm to address TestNigeria Conference 1.0 on software quality assurance

Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner of Science and Technology at Lagos State Government will deliver the keynote address at the Nigerian Software Testing Qualification Board (NGSTQB) first Software Testing Conference in Nigeria codenamed ‘TestNigeria Conference 1.0’.

According to the organisers, he will deliver the keynote address at the TestNigeria Conference 1.0 on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos under the following theme: Impact of Software Quality Assurance in the Nigerian digital economy.

Designed as a platform for software professionals to discuss how the Nigerian IT ecosystem can start developing quality software that meets international standards and help achieve Nigeria’s Digital Economy Strategy, the conference is targeted at software developers, banks, government institutions, telcos, fintech companies, industry regulators, and primary users of sensitive software among others.

Boye Dare, president of NGSTQB, said that TestNigeria Conference 1.0 will feature networking cocktail, keynote presentations, panel sessions, and fireside chat including special sessions on Software Test Improvement in Organisations; Growing Software Testing Ecosystem in Nigeria’s Educational Sector,and Need for Certified Test Professionals in Organisations.

While reemphasizing the need for software testing, Dare said is it vital for Nigeria to be identified as a country with high-quality software.

Read also: AXA Mansard Innovation Exchange Program to boost insurtech ecosystem

In his words, “Testing is necessary because we all make mistakes. Some of those mistakes are unimportant, but some are expensive and dangerous.”

Software failures can be devastating to a company’s value and reputation. For example, UK-based loan company Provident Financial lost 1.7 billion pounds (about 2.4 billion American dollars) of market value in 2017 after a bug in their newly developed scheduling software, such that barely half of their loan debts were collected when due.

However, this bug cost the company 120 million pounds (170 million American dollars) in profit loss, and the fiasco is considered a record-breaking loss.

In a recent report by Synopsys, Inc., in conjunction with Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ), the cost of poor software quality in the US in 2020 was approximately $2.08 trillion.

According to Nigeria’s Digital Economy strategy, Nigerians are highly innovative people and a thriving digital economy will create employment opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming population and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty”.

The NGSTQB President, therefore, said that achieving Nigeria’s Digital Economy strategy is the collective responsibility of all individuals and businesses.