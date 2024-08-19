GSMA outline solutions to Nigeria’s mobile gender gap

GSMA, the global body for telecommunication firms, has outlined steps that Nigeria can adopt to close its mobile gender gap. The industry body argued that stakeholders should prioritise gender equality and improve women’s access to mobile internet and technology.

In its latest report, “The Mobile Gender Gap Report: 2024,” GSMA made a series of recommendations to reduce barriers that prevented Nigerian women from fully participating in the digital economy.

It emphasised the need for concerted efforts at organisational and policy levels to close the mobile gender gap. It called on all stakeholders to engage senior leaders in championing gender equality and setting specific gender equity targets. Additionally, the report stressed the importance of improving the quality and availability of gender-disaggregated data to better understand and address the barriers women face in mobile ownership and usage.

The industry body identified several key barriers that contributed to the gender gap, including affordability, knowledge and digital skills, safety and security, and access. To address these issues, the association put forth the following recommendations:

Affordability

GSMA urged mobile network operators (MNOs) to support efforts to lower the cost of internet-enabled mobile phones. It suggested that MNOs design solutions to reduce the burden of the upfront cost of smartphones for consumers, making them more affordable. Additionally, MNOs are encouraged to develop clear and transparent pricing for credit and data and to introduce more creative pricing models to appeal to price-sensitive customers.

It also advised internet companies to partner with MNOs to address handset affordability. The recommendation for policymakers is to create regulations that support mobile phone affordability.

“Policymakers and regulators should adopt policies that help users improve their ability to pay for handsets, data, and other services, especially women. Subsidy programs could also be considered to make handsets and data services more affordable,” it stated.

Digital Skills

The GSMA recommended that MNOs invest in improving customers’ digital literacy to bridge this gap. This includes assisting new users, particularly women, who may need additional support. It also suggested that internet companies implement digital skills training programs tailored to women’s needs, interests, and circumstances.

GSMA further advised regulators to develop digital skills training programs that align with women’s preferences for what and how they want to learn.

Safety and Security

Regarding safety and security, GSMA recommended that MNOs and internet companies develop apps and services that enhance women’s safety.

It added, “Policymakers should raise awareness of the threats preventing women and girls from accessing and using the internet and how these threats can be addressed or reduced. They should also strengthen measures to protect women against internet-related abuse and harassment.”

GSMA’s recommendations aim to address the barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the digital economy. The goal is to close Nigeria’s mobile gender gap and ensure that more women have equal access to the opportunities provided by mobile internet and technology.

They were made in response to figures revealed in the gender gap report. GSMA reported that two in three Nigerian adult women lack mobile internet access, indicating a 38 percent gender gap in smartphone ownership. While 52 percent of adult Nigerian men use mobile internet, only 33 percent of women do.

As of March 2024, Nigeria had 163.89 million mobile internet subscriptions. Despite this high number, GSMA noted that women are less likely than men to have access to mobile phones, mobile money, mobile internet, and other digital services.

“Women are also less likely than men to have equal access to these services, particularly the most underserved women, including those with low literacy levels, low incomes, those living in rural areas, or those with disabilities,” it added.