eTranzact targets global leadership in electronic, mobile payment industry

eTranzact International Plc has said that it is targeting regional leadership in the medium and long terms, including a global leader in the electronic and mobile payment industry.

This company said it plans to achieve this through the continuous delivery of secure, cost effective and innovative electronic and mobile payment services that are compliant with globally recognised standards.

Wole Abegunde, chairman, said this during the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of eTranzact International in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the company had a very remarkable year in terms of the financial performance.

“The Company reported a profit before tax of N2.201bn which is a record performance in the history of the Company. The performance for 2023 is further highlighted by the gross revenue of NGN 33.91bn, which is also the highest so far in the history of the Company.

“The commitment of management towards the improvement of the company’s financial performance is commendable and worthy of note,” he said.

The chairman said the company will continue to improve on the performance, create more value, be a market/industry leader, and maximize shareholders wealth.

Speaking further on the company’s performance and activities, Niyi Toluwalope, chief executive officer of eTranzact, noted that 2023 was a significant year in the history of the company.

On the payment transaction performance, he said, “eTranzact International Plc continued to maintain an upward trajectory in 2023. The volume and value of transactions processed during the year, across all eTranzact’s channels and solutions, increased significantly in comparison to the level in 2022. eTranzact further established its position as the leading provider of high-end switching services, based on the expansion of the company’s market share and reach during the year.”

The managing director said eTranzact made tremendous improvement in terms of faster average time for transaction processing and instant response for status of transactions processed.

He noted that the company made notable upgrades to the user interface of the various solutions, in a bid to ensure top-notch user experience and seamless transactions at every point in time.

eTranzact continued to dominate in 2023, with regard to the presence of the company in the public sector, the managing director said.

Toluwalope disclosed that the Company secured additional and notable Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection mandates, which cut across different state governments.

eTranzact International is Africa’s leading provider of mobile banking and payment services. “We are the first fully operational multi-application and multi-channel electronic transaction switching and payment processing company that is publicly quoted on the NGX,” the company noted.