Data security is a collective responsibility – Expert

In today’s digital age, data security should be treated as a critical national discourse and a collective responsibility to attain, Olayemi Fayemi, chief executive of SohCahToah has said.

Fayemi said that cyber threats are growing increasingly sophisticated, and the responsibility for protecting sensitive information extends beyond technical teams and IT departments to financial institutions, businesses, and individuals alike.

“As we navigate this complex digital landscape, it’s essential that we recognize data security as a collective responsibility,” he said.

“Financial institutions, businesses, and individuals must work together to create a more secure digital environment.”

Fayemi added that financial institutions, entrusted with vast amounts of sensitive data, are prime targets for cybercriminals.

He explained further, that to stay ahead of these threats, they must adopt a forward-thinking approach to data protection, investing in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and conducting regular security audits.

“Businesses of all sizes must also integrate data security into their core operational strategies.

This includes implementing best practices such as encrypting sensitive information, employing multi-factor authentication, and ensuring software is up-to-date to address vulnerabilities.

He stated further that individuals play a pivotal role in data security, and personal vigilance is crucial.

“Employing strong, unique passwords, remaining wary of phishing schemes, and monitoring financial accounts for suspicious activity are fundamental practices,” he noted.

“By working together, we can create a more secure digital environment, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and reinforcing trust across our financial systems and beyond,” Fayemi emphasized.

Ultimately, data security is a shared responsibility that demands a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

By prioritizing data protection and adopting a collaborative approach, we can mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats and build a safer digital future.