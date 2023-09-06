Google appoints Alex Okosi as Managing Director

Alex Okosi, a Nigerian business executive, has been appointed the new Managing Director of Africa, at the global technology giant, Google.

The appointment marks the end of Okosi’s role as the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, a position he successfully held for three years.

In his new capacity, Okosi is set to lead Google in driving innovation and expanding digital accessibility across the African continent. He will be responsible for spearheading the technology company’s vision in Africa, strengthening and forging partnerships that will spur next-generation technologies.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” says Okosi in a statement released by Google.

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive,” Okosi said.

Okosi’s transition from a prominent media and entertainment executive to a technology leader exemplifies his wealth of experience and ability to adapt to diverse business landscapes. In a career spanning 25 years, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a forward-thinking leader capable of navigating evolving industries with groundbreaking ideas.

During his 22-year tenure at ViacomCBS Networks (now Paramount Global), Okosi gained recognition for crafting the business strategy that led to the expansion of the conglomerate into the African market. At YouTube, he also received commendation for driving the video-sharing platform’s growth through key partnerships with creators, partners and media companies in Russia, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

With his new position at Google, Okosi is poised to further replicate the business success achieved so far in his illustrious career in Africa’s evolving tech landscape. In a LinkedIn post, Okosi notes his commitment to harnessing the youthful energy and tech talents on the continent for a digital renaissance.

A brilliant executive who graduated magna cum laude with a dual major in Business Administration and Economics from St. Michael’s College in Vermont, Okosi’s business acumen and dedication to excellence have been consistently recognised throughout his career.

Last year, he was named a member of the UK Powerlist, which honours men and women across a wide range of industries, including business, science, technology, and the arts, for their incredible impact. He was first selected for the Powerlist in October 2021 after joining YouTube in 2020 — a company where he led the successful roll-out of the YouTube Shorts feature and the YouTube Kids app in the EMEA Emerging Markets.