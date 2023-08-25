Google celebrates Chandrayaan’s 3 moon landing with doodle

Google, search engine giant, celebrates India’s historic feat of becoming the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole, with a special doodle.

The multinational tech company celebrated with a doodle showing the spacecraft navigating around the orbit of the moon and then landing on its surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, India on July 14, 2023 and successfully touched down near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023.

“Moon landings are no easy feat,” Google said in a post that accompanied the doodle.

With India’s successful soft landing on the Moon, it has joined an exclusive club of countries to have landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, including the United States, China, and the Soviet Union.

“Previously, only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the moon — but no country has made it to the southern pole region before now.”

The moon’s south pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters.

“Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel,” Google said.

After reaching this historic feat, Chandrayaan-3’s first message was, “India, I reached my destination and you too!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stating, “The success belongs to all of humanity… It will help moon missions by other countries in the future. I’m confident that all countries in the world can all aspire for the moon and beyond. The sky is not the limit!”

“Congratulations to the Chandrayaan-3 space mission! We’re over the moon for you!” the blogpost by Google, read.