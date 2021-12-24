Glo’s Joy Unlimited Promo excites winners, others in Uyo, Kaduna

Excitement and jubilation filled the air on Thursday as two more car winners emerged in Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, the customer appreciation promo of telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

Ubong Charles Ukpong, an administrative officer at the University of Uyo and Iorav Tengu, a 24-year-old motor mechanic resident in Kaduna, received the car gifts.

“I joined the promo about three weeks before the call and it was a great surprise. I could not believe it. Even after completing the validation and verification exercise, I was still skeptical until I received the keys today. I will forever be grateful to Glo, a company that has been taking care of Nigerians from the onset,” Ukpong said.

Tengu, on his own part, brimmed with joy as he showed up at the Kaduna Gloworld office on Ahmadu Bello way, with family and friends for the prize presentation ceremony. ‘’I cannot explain what I felt as I received the call for my prize. What Glo has done for me will change my life and also my parents. That’s why my friends have come with me today. I’m so thankful for the promo that made this happen,” he said.

Various home appliances including generators, refrigerator and television sets also went to about 50 other winners in Uyo while in Kaduna, more than 60 subscribers went home with similar prizes.

A refrigerator winner, 32 years Edidiong Ita, an Uyo-based Bolt driver said “A big thank you to our caring network, Globacom for this Christmas present. I am indeed grateful to the company” while Nsikak Udo, a secondary school teacher in Uyo who won a television set, expressed appreciation to Globacom for “providing a brand new television set for the viewing pleasure of my family.”

William Abasi Ibianke, a student of University of Uyo who won a power generator described it as his best gift of 2021.

Both Simon Ithime, Globacom’s Regional Manager in Uyo, and Fatai Kilani, his Kaduna counterpart, explained at the twin events that the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo was launched to put smiles on the faces of the company’s teeming subscribers.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, at the Kaduna event, assured that the state government will continue to do everything within its capacity to make the business environment friendly.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend Globacom for all your support within the state, as there is a link between telecoms and security and as a state we have benefited from your operations”, Aruwan said.

More prize presentation ceremonies will take place in Ibadan and Warri on the 29th of December, Ilorin, Kwara State on January 6, Cele- Okota, Lagos on January 13, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on January 20 and Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos for the grand finale on January 27.