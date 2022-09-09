Glo records 83% new GSM customers in July

Globacom, a digital services company, recorded 83 percent of all additional GSM lines in the country in the month of July.

Telecom industry statistics published on the website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that Globacom added a total of 2,103,721 lines out of 2,523,479 lines that were activated in the country in July 2022.

Similarly, the company increased its subscriber base from 56,226,479 to 58,330,200.

According to the statistics, Globacom beat MTN which recorded 392,440 to a distant second, while Airtel came third with 90,955 new customers.

On the other hand, 9mobile recorded a loss, dropping from 12,659,356 in June to 12,595,516 subscribers in July.

The regulator’s report also showed that the total of new subscriptions across the networks in the country rose from 206 million in June to 208.6 million during the period under review, while the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area also known as teledensity also recorded an increase, moving from108.15 percent in June to 109.47 percent in July 2022.

Also, the statistics added that a total of 13.5 million new subscribers joined the mobile networks in 2022 as it moving from 195,128,265 recorded in December 2021, to 208,604,996 at the end of July 2022, representing a sharp contrast from the same period in 2021 when there was a ban on new SIM registration and the operators lost close to 20 million subscribers.

The company stated that the surge in Globacom’s customer base, as shown in the NCC report, is no doubt a result of its investment in continuous network upgrades and optimization through which it has extended 4G data coverage to different parts of the country.