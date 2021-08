Globacom has become the latest entrant in the TV streaming market. The service, Glo TV, will be powered by the telco’s 4G infrastructure which it says has been deployed in nearly every state in Nigeria. The telco operates the first wholly-owned local submarine cable GLO 1. While it is yet to fully utilise the capacity…

