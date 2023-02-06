FUGE becomes first West African ecommerce to accept crypto

Fuge, a Nigerian e-commerce platform has become the first to accept crypto payment in West Africa thanks to a partnership deal with Coinazer.

Rex Moses, managing Partner of Fuge described the development as part of the commitment to provide customers around the world with more innovative and convenient payment options.

According to him, cryptocurrency payments make it more secure, fast and reliable for customers to purchase its services adding that “we want to make it easier for our customers to purchase whatever they need from us and introducing cryptocurrency payment options is only one of our efforts to fulfil that promise.”

He also noted that FUGE is committed to pushing the boundaries of e-commerce to make shopping easier for them, noting, “We believe that introducing cryptocurrency payments is another important step in that direction.”

Customers looking to make purchases with cryptocurrency can do so via the company’s online store or mobile app.

“As always, FUGE is dedicated to providing her customers with the most secure and reliable payment options available. We are excited to continue to improve the FUGE experience with the latest payment technologies and options,” he said.