ChatGPT is fastest app to hit 100m users in history

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence communications model has become the first and the fastest mobile app to hit 100 million in two months of coming to the market.

Facebook with the largest users in the world could only accomplish 100 million in four months after launch. TikTok took about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and half years, data from Sensor Tower shows.

ChatGPT’s 100 million users is an indication of its soaring popularity since its launch in December.

Microsoft had in January announced the completion of a multiyear multibillion-dollar investment that would see ChatGPT be integrated into the tech giants’ features as it plots its way to a supercomputer.

Microsoft plans to increase investments in the development and deployment of specialized supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s groundbreaking independent AI research.

This will come alongside the scaling of Azure AI infrastructure to help customers build and deploy their AI applications on a global scale. Microsoft appears to be intensifying competition against Amazon’s AWS cloud service.

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app.” said analysts at investment bank UBS.

ChatGPT saw 590 million visits in January from 100 million unique visitors. ChatGPT is able to generate articles, essays, poetry, jokes, and job applications in response to text concepts. OpenAI which made it available to the public for free in late November recently announced a premium feature that is available for a fee. The company officially rolled out the paid version called ChatGPT Plus towards the end of January. It is available for a subscription fee of $20 per month. ChatGPT Plus is available only in the US as of now.