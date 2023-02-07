Comedian Mark Angel among top three African earners on Youtube

Based on recent data from SocialBlade, Nigerian comedian Mark Angel known for his comedy series of shorts, is one of the top three highest-earning African channels on YouTube, with $4.2 million in revenue.

While Egypt’s Creative Crafts in 5 Minutes top number one with $8.7 million in revenue since its launch in 2017, and Algerian cooking YouTuber Oum Walid’s with $4.9 million has become the second most viewed channel on YouTube.

Despite the growing popularity of rival content creation platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch, YouTube has been seen as one of the top-earning social platforms with 694,000 hours of video streamed on the platform every minute.

Besides that, skit makers have also been on the rise in Nigeria, where 63 percent of its over 200 million population are living and earning on it. In recent years, the Nigerian entertainment and creative sectors have experienced rapid progress facilitated by emerging digital technology, which supports content creation, distribution, and consumption. As a result of these factors, experts have identified them as two of the top job-creating sectors of the economy, particularly for young people.

According to the data, RUS love in Action is Kenya’s all-time top-earning channel, with the majority of content in Kenya focusing on animals, Rwanda focusing on gaming, and Ethiopia focusing on children.

The data went further to reveal that children’s content is booming, with 5 of the 6 continents having a children’s creator as their highest all-time earner.

Cocomelon, an American kids’ channel, is also the highest-earning YouTube channel of all time, with an estimated $282.8 million earned from its videos since its inception in 2006.