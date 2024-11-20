Firm calls for local production of smartphone batteries

The Chairman of Imose Technologies, Osayi Izedonmwen, has called for the local production of lithium batteries to reduce the cost of production of smartphones, tablets and other devices made in Nigeria.

He made this call during a recent visit by Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications, innovation and digital Economy to Imose office and assembly factory in Lagos.

In his address, Tijani said that Nigeria’s population would continue to grow and that “there cannot be meaningful connectivity without affordable devices.”

The aim of his visit was, therefore, to understand what the government can do to simplify Imose Technologies’ ability to produce devices locally, to make them more affordable and accessible.

Izedonmwen identified batteries as a key component that can reduce the production cost of Imose Technologies smart devices.

Pointing out that Nigeria has rich lithium deposits most of which are currently exported, Izedonmwen said, “Localising the production of lithium batteries will be a game-changer, and its availability presents an opportunity for backward integration in the supply chain.”

Izedonmwen envisioned a future where Imose Technologies would be at the forefront of producing smartphone batteries from lithium. He also called for government support in the form of tax holidays and policies that promote collaboration between industry players and technology transfer.

In his response, the minister underscored the importance of local manufacturing for affordable, accessible technology.

“We need companies like Imose Technologies and others to identify their challenges so we can support them fully in manufacturing devices in Nigeria,” he said.

“This will make devices more affordable and accessible to our people.”

The minister also elaborated on the necessity of a collaborative approach across supply and value chains, noting that “private companies cannot drive this alone. Effective regulatory support, research, and a skilled talent pipeline from our academic institutions are all essential. Policies need to create an environment where local tech companies can thrive, expanding our digital market.”

