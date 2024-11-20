Starlink pauses orders for kits until NCC’s price review

Starlink has paused orders for its satellite kits across Nigeria, noting that the suspension will be lifted after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approves its move for a price increment.

“We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience. Until these changes are approved, we are placing new Residential orders on hold,” the company said.

Despite this announcement, its high-end Business Plan, which costs N159,000 for a monthly subscription compared with the Residential Plan, which costs N38,000 per month, has retained its price.

Recall that Starlink announced a 97 percent price increase for its monthly subscription from N38,000 to N75,000. The Starlink kits (hardware) increased by 34 percent from N440,000 to N590,000, with the company blaming inflation.

However, the NCC responded by saying it did not approve Starlink’s subscription price increment, citing sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and its tariff license conditions.

Also, Starlink has paused orders in five major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin City, and Warri, because it was at capacity in those areas. Similarly, it is also sold out in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, less than two months after receiving a license to operate.

However, this new development in Nigeria is based on the need for a price increase.

