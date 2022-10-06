Fedi announces participation at Africa Bitcoin Conference

Fedi Inc, a global Bitcoin adoption technology company, has announced that it will sponsor and participate in the maiden edition of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, which is slated to hold in Accra, Ghana, from December 5th to 7th, 2022.

The Africa Bitcoin Conference is expected to bring together over 800 crypto enthusiasts and 100 companies within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Fedi will also have a presence at the three-day event with the Chief executive officer, Obi Nwosu as a keynote speaker.

“I’m extremely excited to be attending and speaking at the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2022”, said Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi.

“I have long believed that Africa and the global south will be a leader in adopting Bitcoin, one of our time’s most disruptive and impactful technologies. Fedi will be doing its part to ensure that ABC22 will be one of the most exciting, informative, and fun Bitcoin conferences of 2022.”

According to the company, billions of people are unable to hold Bitcoin on or off exchanges, Fedi’s main product, the Fedi mobile app, powered by Fedimint, is designed to support billions of humans using Bitcoin easily, securely, privately, and collaboratively.

The Africa Bitcoin Conference will begin with an opening statement and conclude with a big concert. On all three days, there will be a variety of panels, keynote addresses, and workshops.

The company disclosed that a welcome dinner for VIP visitors and speakers will be hosted the night before the conference officially kicks off, followed by a press conference.