FEC approves Revenue Assurance Solution to block leakage in telecom sector

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the deployment of Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS), for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami who disclosed this after the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Mohammadu Buhari, revealed that the project has been ongoing since 27, June 2016.

The deployment of the Revenue Assurance Solution is to block leakages in the telecommunications industry, particularly as it applies to Annual Operating Levy.

The project was designed in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to revenue-generating sectors to enhance and improve revenue generation.

As part of the compliance to this directive, the Nigerian Communications Commission has been automating so many processes, deploying technologies to ensure that all leakages are blocked blocks, and at the same time to promote the cyber security of the country by making sure that cyberspace, particularly as it relates to the telecommunications sector is secured.

“This system, prior to the presentation of the memo today, Nigerian Communications Commission, has obtained the IT clearance from the National Information Technology Development Agency, certifying the project.

“Secondly, they have obtained the security report of clean bill from the Office of the National Security Adviser on it and thirdly, in 2018, they obtained an endorsement from the Minister of Finance then, and fourthly, they also obtained the certificate from the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and finally, they have also obtained the certificate of no objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement

He disclosed that the wisdom behind deploying this technology is just to enhance government revenue and at the same time to ensure that leakage is being blocked.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola also requested the approval of fifteen projects, roads, and bridges, all of which were approved.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while providing a detailed breakdown of the projects said contracts have been awarded for the construction of phase two of the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba to Owerri Dualisation project and this is at the cost of N40,157,000,000. It is due for completion in 30 months.

Another project for which he got approval is the construction of the Offa Bypass Road phase 2 in the Offa local government area of Kwara State. This project is for N4,335,000,000, due for completion in 12 months.

The Council also granted approval for a revised estimate in the cost of the rehabilitation of the Alesi-Ugep Road section in Cross River State.

The initial cost was N11.221 billion, now valued at N14.74, with additional completion of six months. (N59,232,000,000).

The eleven other roads, he said “are spread across various geopolitical regions of the country”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mohammed Bello, for the award of contract for the completion of the road called Mpape to Galuyi to Shere Road within the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari Area Council and that road, is to be constructed by Messrs Vipan Global Investment Limited at a total cost of N5,454,536,230.67 only. We expect that that road will be completed within 18 months.

The road, according to him, “has been under construction for some time and when we realized that the contractor handling the project could not perform, the contract was terminated and we have reissued it to this new contractor and it is intended to open up the road leading Galuyi, Shere resettlement site, which is about 64% completed.

“This road, when done, is going to allow us to move settlements in two phases. The first phase will be to move settlements within phase two of the city that is meant to go there and these ones are seven communities of Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu and Panda, and then Zilu”