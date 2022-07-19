Facebook set to allow multiple profile for users

Meta Platforms is set to allow more users create multiple profiles with their Facebook accounts.

The Platform disclosed that the recent development will be an attempt to encourage posting and sharing on its social network.

Leonard Lam, Facebook spokesperson told CNN that the feature is aimed at helping users “tailor their experience based on interests and relationships,”

According to the company, certain users will be able to create as many as four additional profiles, and each one won’t need to include a person’s real name or identity and users could also have one for friends and another for co-workers.

Meta disclosed that each profile will contain its own feed but they will only be able to comment or like another post with one profile.

The social media company explained that it is stepping up efforts to drive engagement on the world’s biggest social network, which has seen growth slow, especially among younger users and also in line with competition with it’s rivals like Tiktok.

Facebook noted that, it has previously offered multiple profiles but in a more limited fashion and Public figures noting that it have been able to manage multiple profiles for years, and the company has also let users create different identities for dating or university.

Lam explained that the new profiles are still required to adhere to Facebook’s content policies, adding that any profile that didn’t follow the policies will definitely affect the remaining account.

“Anyone who uses Facebook will continue to follow our rule,” Lam said.

Meanwhile, Meta executives while launching students profiles said, “that users were looking to interact around interests that were more specific than the things they might find with their main social experience and with multiple profiles, Facebook hopes users will create separate identities for their different interests, like gaming, travel or food, according to a spokesman.”

The company stated they the test won’t change how Meta calculates its monthly or daily active user totals, which are reported during earnings adding that the multiple-profile effort is just a test for now, and includes some US users and those in a handful of other countries.