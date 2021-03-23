BusinessDay
Ericsson launches 5G Core Policy Studio to make networks smarter

• Software solution for network programmability enables communications service providers to quickly design and deliver innovative 5G services to consumers and enterprises • Reduces complexity in network policy management • Delivers up to 70 percent savings in policy configuration operational expenditures

Ericsson has launched a new network programmability tool, called 5G Core Policy Studio, to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to more easily capture 5G revenue through offering differentiation. The tool handles the central management of all core network policies and is fully integrated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core. The 5G Core Policy Studio tool is…

