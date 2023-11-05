Elon Musk to release ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot ‘Grok’

Elon Musk is set to release his version of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot called Grok through his xAI company.

Grok will be available to beta testers, and Musk says it will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers once it is out of beta testing.

According to Musk, Grok is designed to be more humorous than other AI chatbots, and it will also have real-time access to information on X.

“This means that Grok will be able to provide users with the most up-to-date information on a variety of topics,” he said.

Musk’s release of Grok comes at a time when there is growing concern about the potential risks of AI. Musk himself has called for regulation of AI, and he has warned that AI could pose a serious threat to civilisation if it is not developed and deployed responsibly.

Musk Calls for AI Regulation

In a recent on-stage conversation with Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, Musk renewed his call for regulation of artificial intelligence. He said that regulation may be annoying, but it is necessary to ensure that AI is used for good and not for harm.

Musk’s high-profile appearance alongside Sunak capped off a two-day AI Safety Summit in the UK. The summit was marked by tensions between those who are focused on supposed existential risks from AI and those who worry about near-term concerns, such as the technology’s potential to fuel discrimination and misinformation. Musk himself has repeatedly raised alarms about AI’s future impact on civilization.

The Bletchley Declaration

Amid the rising concerns about the impact of AI, the high point of the AI Summit in the UK this week was the signing of what is now known as the “Bletchley Declaration” by 28 countries, including Nigeria.

The Bletchley Declaration is the world’s first agreement establishing a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks posed by frontier AI and the need for governments to work together to meet the most significant challenges.

The Declaration sets out an agreement that there is “potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of these AI models.” Countries also noted the risks beyond frontier AI, including bias and privacy.

The signees, 28 countries from across the globe including in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as the EU, agreed to the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community.

What does this mean for the future of AI?

The release of Grok and the signing of the Bletchley Declaration are both significant developments in the world of AI. Grok shows that AI chatbots are becoming more sophisticated and capable, and the Bletchley Declaration shows that governments are taking the potential risks of AI seriously.

It remains to be seen how Grok will be used by beta testers and X Premium+ subscribers. However, AI chatbots have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with computers. AI chatbots could be used to provide customer service, education, and entertainment. They could also be used to help us with tasks such as research and writing.