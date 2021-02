Eloho Omame steps down as Endeavor CEO after 3 years

Eloho Omame, the founding managing director of Endeavor Nigeria a platform that selects, mentors, and accelerates high-impact entrepreneurs, has on Friday stepped down after three years in the position. Omame is handing over to Tosin Faniro-Dada, who until recently, was director of Programmes and Coordination at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). She,…