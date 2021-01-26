FirstCheck launches to level equity field for women founders

Eloho Omame, managing director, Endeavor Nigeria, and Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder and COO, Piggyvest have launched FirstCheck, a female-focused angel fund. Founded on a mission to advance equity, capital, and leadership for a generation of women in Africa through technology and entrepreneurship, FirstCheck plans to invest up to $25,000 each, “ridiculously”, in women in Africa with…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login