Nigeria’s digital economy risks losing the growth it has seen over the years with broadband penetration in four months decline. The latest report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that broadband penetration declined by 0.8 percent to 42.06 percent in February compared to 42.93 percent in January. The decline, which started in November 2020,…

