The Federal government on Monday said the broadband penetration in the country has moved from 38% last year to 45%, with a total of 56.18million persons have been registered and given the National Identification Numbers. The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, while briefing the Economic Sustainability Committee on Monday, said 170 institutions…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login