Nigeria’s telecoms industry is now looking at six months without subscriber growth in voice and data and billions of naira in revenue losses. Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy had on Friday announced the extension of the period of the NIN-SIM linkage from April 6 to May 6, 2021. The decision was taken following…

