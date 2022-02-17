Delawares unveils new equipment to boost workplace safety

Dalewares Safety Afrique (DSA), a subsidiary of Delaware’s Limited has unveiled personal protective equipment’s (PPE) to promote organisational safety and boost work performance.

DSA is an African PPE provider offering customers a wide range of high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), safety workwear products, high visibility clothing, and safety footwear.

During the launch event, DSA disclosed that the company through its unique partnership with South African based Altitude workwear brand has produced durable and comfortable materials to meet sector standards while showing some of the materials to the attendants of the event.

Babalora Omolara, CEO Dalewares Safety Afrique Limited, while speaking about the materials noted that the brand has a wide range of products that covers employees or individuals from head to toe, produced with comfortable materials.

“We are bringing many things to the market. We are in a hot environment and some workers don’t wear their safety materials because it is not comfortable but this particular brand has the poly cotton, that is materials that has polyester and cotton together. When you sweat, you will not get uncomfortable unlike when it is only cotton because poly cotton is beddable and better,”Omolara said.

Omolara explained that the materials being produced in Africa is a specific feature of the company as it shows the need to promote African products while noting that the company has a quick turnaround time having all it takes to produce the materials within the African space.

Meanwhile, speaking about the partnership with Altitude workwear, she stated that DSA are distributive partners of the South African based manufacturing company and have received all the support necessary.

“We are distributors under Attitude workwear and they have given us all the support necessary. We are handling the Nigerian market and the West African market under Altitude walk wear.

However, the CEO speaking about Dareware Limited, which is the mother company of DSA, explained that Darewares limited was incorporated in 1996, which started with promotional business, offering gift items to support business and product launch, before venturing into machines and consumables while reiterating that DSA is added under the group.

Omolara unfolds most of the safety products niche which includes Body protection, head wears, hand protection, Hi-visibility eye protection and footwear.

According to her, this material comes in different designs as suitable for different organisations and environments, while explaining that an employee who has taken safety precautions will be motivated to do more work thereby improving the work performance of the organisation.