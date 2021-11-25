DataSixth gets top cybersecurity accolade for keeping businesses safe

DataSixth Security Consulting was awarded the Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2021 at the 5th Tech Innovation and Telecoms Award which was held in November.

As threats of cyberattacks continue to rise in Nigeria and across the world, many organisations are turning to security companies to keep them safe online.

In Nigeria, these companies like DataSixth are becoming the bulwark keeping businesses away from the marauding fingers of often highly sophisticated cyber criminals.

“This award, firstly, is dedicated to all DataSixth staff who embodies the word Cyber Resilience and to our wonderful partners and customers, who believed in a touch of expertise,” said Michael Anyanwu, founder and CEO, during the event held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The London-based company provides cybersecurity intelligence to clients around the world, helping them to secure their critical assets while complying with industry regulations.

“We all believe that security secures everyone and cybersecurity secures our digital lives. However, we believe that DataSixth brings human-to-human expertise to a sector that is being served with a lack of expertise and intelligence. We assure everyone we will be the first company that will fill in the gap of a national cybersecurity export,” Anyanwu said.

The Tech Innovation and Telecoms awards, according to the organisers, have become the most prestigious ICT award event on the African continent, attracting the presence of prominent executives and ICT professionals across the vertical sector in Africa.