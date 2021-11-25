Creditswitch wins Unified VAS Solutions Provider of the Year award

Creditswitch, a value added service (VAS) provider company in the Telecom and information technology (IT) industry space in Nigeria, has won Unified VAS Solutions Provider of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) held in Lagos.

Founded in 2017, the company’s technical infrastructure and resources enables it to be among the most preferred VAS providers for various businesses within the country and beyond, with its solutions and services suitable for but not limited to business sectors such as Banking, Utility Service Providers, Insurance, Microfinance, Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Service Aggregators and Lottery Companies among others.

“The company has distinguished itself in the industry with most of the solutions and services geared towards financial institutions. During the judges’ evaluation process, Creditswitch was found to be committed to providing solutions with security as a top priority. This is critical, particularly in the era of massive cyber breaches,” Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave said.

Creditswitch has a flexible business model, whereby it offers business-to-business (B2B) as well business-to-consumer (B2C) services covering a range which include airtime and data top up, bulk short messages (SMS), voice SMS, airtime switching, cable TV top up, USSD banking, USSD development, shared short codes, utility bill payment, 931, and web application programming interface (API).

The VAS provider company allows users to top-up airtime and data of multiple telecommunication network operators. Agents can also use the platform to make money by providing recharges to families, friends and co-workers.

Users can register as an individual account holder or an agent. As an individual account holder, they get a 3 percent commission for every time they fund their e-wallet, as well as transfer funds directly from their wallet to another user. Payments can be made via bank transfer, bank deposit, credit/debit card, automated teller machine (ATM) and online.

“By default, the company’s solutions and services empower the customers to expand their service offerings in the market and also offer them a competitive advantage, which ultimately results in their business growth. So, they are honoured with NTITA as a peck in the back to do more,” Naphtal said.

NTITA 2021, Nigeria’s IT and Telecom event, operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF).

“We appreciate the organisers of NTITA for recognizing the company’s resilience in offering bespoke services in the industry and we will continue to serve the customers with utmost dedication,” Tayo Adigun, Chief Executive Officer, Creditswitch said.